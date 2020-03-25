iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5179 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,519. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

