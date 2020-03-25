iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3224 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of EUSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 263,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.