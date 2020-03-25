iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2605 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. 1,943,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.