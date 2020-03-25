iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (BMV:SUSA)

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4673 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97.

