iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ESML stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 106,403 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.