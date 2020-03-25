iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 440,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,812. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35.

