iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0554 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,503. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $123.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

