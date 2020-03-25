iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:IGE)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1956 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS IGE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 275,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

