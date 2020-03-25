iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4078 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.79. 161,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,622. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $271.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.98.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

