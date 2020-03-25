iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1226 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGN traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 15,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,845. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

