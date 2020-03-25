iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.1703 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.51. 873,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.53. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

