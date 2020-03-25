iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6957 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $199.43. 830,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,276. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $269.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.18 and a 200-day moving average of $233.35.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.