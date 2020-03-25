iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7438 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,610. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

