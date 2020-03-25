iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4254 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

IWF traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

