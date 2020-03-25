iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:AMCA)

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 70.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

