iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7935 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,017,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,979. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

