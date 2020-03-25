iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $526,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 55,943,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,170,041. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.