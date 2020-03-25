iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4199 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,943,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

