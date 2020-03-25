iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 20,398.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.17. 911,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,315. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

