iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2498 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. 221,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.