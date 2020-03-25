iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:IWX)

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3043 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 161,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $59.37.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.