iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9467 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

DVY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,162. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

