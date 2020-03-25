iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,703,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. 5,598,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,790. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

