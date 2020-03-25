iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (BMV:ITOT)

iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2691 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76. iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,215.84.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.