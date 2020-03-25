ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2468 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $689.99.

