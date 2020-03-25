ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (BMV:REM)

ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.827 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 52-week low of $737.00 and a 52-week high of $905.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17.

