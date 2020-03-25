ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.503 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.61.

