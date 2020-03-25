iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7873 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.57. 714,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

