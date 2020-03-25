iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,722 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

