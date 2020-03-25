iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 2,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.