iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,526. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

