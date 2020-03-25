iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (BATS:IEO)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 517,652 shares. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

