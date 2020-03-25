iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:TECB)

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1418 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 5,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.