iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1729 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of BATS:DIVB traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 91,332 shares. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

