istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 974,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of istar worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in istar by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in istar by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in istar by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in istar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

