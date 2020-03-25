IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TFII traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,351. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

