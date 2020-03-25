IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IT Tech Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

TFII stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,351. IT Tech Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.