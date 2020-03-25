ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Cut to GBX 88

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 88 ($1.16) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

ITV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.79).

ITV stock opened at GBX 64.72 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

