Iungo Price Tops $0.0005 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a market cap of $18,473.79 and approximately $22.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iungo has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.04090727 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036863 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012698 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.