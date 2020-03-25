Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.17 ($4.66).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered IWG to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Monday.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 2,000,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

IWG stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163.80 ($2.15). 4,026,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

