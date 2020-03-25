IXT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 51% higher against the dollar. IXT has a market capitalization of $159,662.84 and $53.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.36 or 0.04209638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

