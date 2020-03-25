J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of JJSF opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.44.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

