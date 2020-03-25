J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

