Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JACK. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

