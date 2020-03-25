Jack W. Schuler Acquires 172,900 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 172,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,381.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.