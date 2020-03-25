Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE:JEC traded up $6.48 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.