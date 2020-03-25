Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,016 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.39% of ImmunoGen worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

