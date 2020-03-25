Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 19,452 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 268,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

