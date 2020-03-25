Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 37,629 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Wabash National worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wabash National by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wabash National by 34.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wabash National by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wabash National by 35.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Wabash National by 5.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.97. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

