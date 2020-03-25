Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

